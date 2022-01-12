Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Shares of TH stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $351.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 30.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

