Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after buying an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after buying an additional 1,646,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 1,635,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

