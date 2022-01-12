TC Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th

TC Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBC) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. TC Bancshares had issued 4,898,350 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $48,983,500 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

