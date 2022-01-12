TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $150.25

TClarke plc (LON:CTO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.25 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 146.06 ($1.98). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 151.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 19,253 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The stock has a market cap of £66.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.25.

About TClarke (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

