TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 278,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,797,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $264,771,000.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $588,637.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,960,988 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,811 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

