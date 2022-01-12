TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.