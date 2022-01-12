TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,089 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 67.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 225,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.