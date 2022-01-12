TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

