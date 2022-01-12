Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $43,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Anthem by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $14.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.56. 1,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

