Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $32,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,842. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.07 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.