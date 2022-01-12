Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $48,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 924,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,806,000 after purchasing an additional 199,213 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 45,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.