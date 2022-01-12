Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 17,500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Moderna were worth $63,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $937,781,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $3,005,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

MRNA stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.12 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

