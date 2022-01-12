Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.77. 11,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

