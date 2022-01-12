Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $25.34 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $8.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.70. 219,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.48 and its 200 day moving average is $250.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $177.44 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

