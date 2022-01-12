Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $31.80 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 146.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 131,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,360. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

