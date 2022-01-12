Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 16,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DaVita were worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of DaVita by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. 4,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.13.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.