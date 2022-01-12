Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

