Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.64.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,532,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,208,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

