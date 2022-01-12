Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,603,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.