Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCEHY. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.34.

TCEHY traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

