TenX Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded down 11% against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $9.16 million and $78,394.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

