Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of TRNO opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

