Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, South State Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $26.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,091.14. The company had a trading volume of 654,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 353.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

