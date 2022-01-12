Tether Gold (XAUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.41 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $193.20 million and $2.41 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,830.42 or 0.04173581 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

