Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 278,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, with a total value of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

