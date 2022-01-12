Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.74.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.02. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

