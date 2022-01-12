Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.41. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.