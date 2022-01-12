The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $122.86. 14,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

