The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CCT opened at GBX 625 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 576.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 619.24. The Character Group has a 52-week low of GBX 401 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver purchased 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £116,597.20 ($158,269.58).

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

Dividend History for The Character Group (LON:CCT)

