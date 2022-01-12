The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Announces Dividend of GBX 9

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CCT opened at GBX 625 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 576.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 619.24. The Character Group has a 52-week low of GBX 401 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.

In other The Character Group news, insider Jonathan James Diver purchased 18,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £116,597.20 ($158,269.58).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

