The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $405.00

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.50) and last traded at GBX 402.50 ($5.46), with a volume of 102590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 403.50 ($5.48).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.80. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Laurence Magnus purchased 20,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($105,063.12).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

