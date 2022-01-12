The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of COO stock opened at $422.29 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $354.07 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

