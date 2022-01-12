The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $299.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $299.00 target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.20. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -1.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

