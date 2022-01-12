The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $299.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $299.00 target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.93.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.20. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -1.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
