The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE NOVA opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

