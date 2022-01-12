The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $12.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Torrid has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.