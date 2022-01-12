The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Greenbrier Companies worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

