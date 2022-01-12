The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.32).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.62) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

GYM stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249 ($3.38). The stock had a trading volume of 26,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,709. The Gym Group has a 52 week low of GBX 205.50 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 257.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 273.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The firm has a market cap of £442.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.17.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

