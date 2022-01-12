The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Alliancebernstein L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,382,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.74. 87,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

