The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.14. 83,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $405.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

