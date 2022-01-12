The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 100,684 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 10.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

