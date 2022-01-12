The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 100,684 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.22.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
