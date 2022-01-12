The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,363,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.00% of Kroger worth $3,006,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 225.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 884,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kroger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

