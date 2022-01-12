The Macerich Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

