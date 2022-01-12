The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RNK stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £730.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

