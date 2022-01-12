The Rank Group’s (RNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
RNK stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £730.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70.
