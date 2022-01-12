The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.63 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 813.60 ($11.04) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 797.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 743.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.77) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.98) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.94).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

