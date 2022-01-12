The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $220.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $163.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

