The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

