The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

