The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $132,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 67.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.79. 56,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

