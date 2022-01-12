The Unite Group’s (UTG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.97) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.97) to GBX 1,200 ($16.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,268 ($17.21).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,059 ($14.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,086.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,127.01. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 918.50 ($12.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.97). The firm has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.50.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

