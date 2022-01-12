The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

