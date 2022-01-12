Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

